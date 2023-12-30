Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.