WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %
OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.22 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About WonderFi Technologies
