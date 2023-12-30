World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 361,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 325,917 shares during the period.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

