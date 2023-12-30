World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $79.15 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $79.15 million and $2.10 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005409 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,896,486 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

