Wrapped Cardano Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.11 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.11 billion and approximately $6,740.32 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,363,089,597 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,484,376,263.574 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.6054955 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,056.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

