Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $75,948.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,343,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,103,317,263 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03200513 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83,551.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

