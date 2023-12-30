WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Trading Up 3.4%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 2,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.