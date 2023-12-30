Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.20. Xperi shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 509,349 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
Xperi Price Performance
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
