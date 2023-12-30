Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yelp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $47.34 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

