Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

YUM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

