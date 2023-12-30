Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79.69 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Zcash has a total market cap of $465.00 million and $79.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $28.48 or 0.00067389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.