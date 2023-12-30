ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Tops $1.00

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $754.06 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

