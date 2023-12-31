121,575 Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.