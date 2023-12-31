19 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $18.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,000.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6,264.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,190.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $7,075.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

