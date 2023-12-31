2,670 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average of $386.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

