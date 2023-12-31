31,520 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $749,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.