3,778 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. 1,501,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.