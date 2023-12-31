7,853 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after buying an additional 1,804,718 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $42,066,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 407.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 711,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at $23,187,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at $23,187,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,236 shares of company stock worth $5,747,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.