A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,000.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.