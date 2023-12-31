Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $156,351.86 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002427 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002037 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

