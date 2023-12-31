ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $8.87 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

