Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Addentax Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addentax Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Addentax Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addentax Group Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of ATXG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,499. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group ( NASDAQ:ATXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

