adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

