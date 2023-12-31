adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
adidas Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
