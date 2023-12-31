Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,100.00.

Adyen Price Performance

About Adyen

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

