aelf (ELF) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $419.20 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,179,981 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

