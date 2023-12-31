AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 712,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.04. 168,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,064. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

