AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,062,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWIN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AWIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 1,618,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,029. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies ( NASDAQ:AWIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.