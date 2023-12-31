AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,062,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWIN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AWIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 1,618,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,029. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AERWINS Technologies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.