AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $9.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

