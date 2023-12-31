Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agronomics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGNMF stock opened at 0.12 on Friday. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.13.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.