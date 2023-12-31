AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. AIA Group has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $47.91.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

