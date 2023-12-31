Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $78.90 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004399 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

