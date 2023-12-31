Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY opened at $34.13 on Friday. Aisin has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Aisin will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

