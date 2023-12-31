Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 1,347,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

