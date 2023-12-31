Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 1.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

