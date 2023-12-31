Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ALD Stock Performance

Shares of ALLDF stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. ALD has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81.

ALD Company Profile

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

