Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ALDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $206.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

