Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

