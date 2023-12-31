Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.6 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Shares of ALSSF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

