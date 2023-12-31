Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.6 days.
Alsea Price Performance
Shares of ALSSF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.80.
Alsea Company Profile
