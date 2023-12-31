Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

ASPS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

