AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AmBase Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCP opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. AmBase has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Get AmBase alerts:

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.