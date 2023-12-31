American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

