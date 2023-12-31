AMI Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 80,482 The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Vita Coco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.13. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

