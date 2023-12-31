AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,222 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.