AMI Asset Management Corp Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

