AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CONMED worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.