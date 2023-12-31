AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.86 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEOG

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.