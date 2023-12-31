AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 42,618 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

