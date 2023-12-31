AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $99.74 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

