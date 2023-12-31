Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

