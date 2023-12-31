Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $98.82

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

